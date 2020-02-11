Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
William Price Notice
Price William James 07.08.1933 - 31.01.2020

William James (Bill)
aged 86.

Passed away peacefully on
the 31st January 2020 in
Westwood Lodge Nursing Home.

The much loved husband
of the late Valerie,
loving dad to Andrew and
the late Billy, father in law to
Susan and Helen, loving grandad
to Stewart, Michael, Liam, Ryan, Connor and Ella and caring
great grandad to Matthew, David, Morgan, Joseph and Sam.

He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.

Funeral service will take place on Friday 14th February at 12 noon at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
No flowers by request.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 11, 2020
