|
|
|
RODAN William (Bill) Suddenly but peacefully in Manchester Royal Infirmary, with his wife and daughter by his side,
on Saturday 21st March,
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Anne,
dearly loved father of David, Peter and Helen, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend.
The funeral will take place on Monday 6th April at Charnock Richard Crematorium at 11.30am. This will be for immediate
family only.
Donations if desired c/o the family.
A memorial service will take place in due course for family & friends.
All enquires to:-
R Banks & Son Funerals Ltd
Halliwell House
758/768 Ormskirk Road
Pemberton, Wigan
WN5 8BB
Tel: 01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 31, 2020