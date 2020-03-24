|
RODGERS Peacefully on 15th March 2020 at Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
WILLIAM (BILL)
aged 70 years.
Now reunited with his beloved wife Margaret. Devoted dad of Andrew and Stephen, dear father in law of Cath.Wonderful grandad of
Caitlin and Patrick.
Loving brother of Doreen and John and a loving brother in law, uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 27th March 2020 at 11.00am at Wigan Crematorium Chapel. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Windsor House,
232 Scholes, Wigan
Tel (01942) 820526
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 24, 2020