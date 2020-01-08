Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Winnie Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winnie Ward

Notice Condolences

Winnie Ward Notice
Ward Who passed away on
25th December 2019,
in Willerby and of Bryn
Winnie
aged 80 years.
The much loved wife of the late Trevor. Devoted mum of Christopher and mother in law to Nicola. Adored nana of Ben & Alex.
Winnie will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 15th January 2020, Wigan Crematorium at 2pm.
Flowers welcome and donations if desired to The Salvation Army
c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors Ltd.,
87 Old Road,
Ashton-in-Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -