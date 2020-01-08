|
|
|
Ward Who passed away on
25th December 2019,
in Willerby and of Bryn
Winnie
aged 80 years.
The much loved wife of the late Trevor. Devoted mum of Christopher and mother in law to Nicola. Adored nana of Ben & Alex.
Winnie will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 15th January 2020, Wigan Crematorium at 2pm.
Flowers welcome and donations if desired to The Salvation Army
c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors Ltd.,
87 Old Road,
Ashton-in-Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 8, 2020