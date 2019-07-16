Albert A. Fields Jr., 85, of Morriston died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Williston Rehabilitation and Care Center surrounded by his family.
Survivors include wife, Lillian L. Fields; son, Dana B. (Callie) Fields; daughters, Diana (Rodney) Harris and Debra (Robert) Folsom; sister, Carol (Edward) Spinney; 14 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at a later date by the family.
Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Williston Pioneer on July 18, 2019