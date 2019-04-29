Alvin Bobby Mikell, 72, of Morriston, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Gainesville.
Born in Gainesville, he came to Williston 15 years ago. He was a member of Morriston Baptist Church and for 34 years worked with Florida Forest Service.
His hobbies included fishing, flying, gardening and planting pine trees, but his top priority was his family.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Marie Kathleen Mikell; stepsons, Benjamin Dicks and Alexander Dicks; stepdaughter, Melanie McRay; sisters, Diana (Alvin) Price and Katherine Beaulieu; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the chapel of Knauff Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Stewart officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Orange Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Knauff Funeral Home, Williston.
Published in Williston Pioneer on May 2, 2019