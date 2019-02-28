Angela Dawn Gillman

Angela Dawn Gillman, 48, a 40-year resident of Williston, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville.
She was born in South Florida and came to Williston from Key Largo.
She was a member of Island Christian Church in Islamorada. She was a bookkeeper for P&S Trucking Company. Her hobbies were horses, barrel racing, movies, Wheel of Fortune and her top priority was her family.
Survivors include father, Ronald (Linda) Gillman; son, Brandon Cole (Courtney) Pickel; daughter, Savanna Perryman; sister, Jeanette Ann Hodges and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
Funeral Home Details
Published in Williston Pioneer on Mar. 7, 2019
