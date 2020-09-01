Anthony (Tony) Geno Otero, 83, of Williston, passed away Sept. 1, 2020 at Haven Hospice.

He was born Jan. 1, 1937 and in 1965 married his wife, Karen, in Agawam, Mass.

He retired from the University of Connecticut in 1994. The couple then moved to Williston, where he developed the Otero Compound.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted son, Dennis and grandsons, Brian and Anthony; his brother, Gerard; sister, Sandra and nieces and nephews.





