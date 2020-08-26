Arthur Calvin Richardson, 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Aug.22, 2020 in Anthony.
He was born Oct. 14, 1935 to Orda Calvin Richardson and Madge Launa Garrison Richardson in Swanton, Ohio.
He was the owner/operator of AC Richardson Concrete & ACR trailer products & Liles Custom Trailers. He was a state certified commercial building contractor. He was a member of the Elk's Club, Shriner's Club, Free Masons & Moose.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rosellen Register Richardson; sons, John, Ric, Randon (Cathy); daughters, Cinde, Laura (Charlie), Rhonda (Gary), Robin (Jason); 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Clarence.In lieu of flowers, please donate in Art's name to the Shriner's Children's Hospital
and the Florida Sheriffs Boys Youth Ranch. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home.