Arthur Calvin Richardson, 84, Of Anthony passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Aug. 22, 2020.
He was born Oct. 14, 1935 to the late Orda Calvin Richardson and Madge Launa Garrison Richardson in Swanton, Ohio.
He was the owner/operator of AC Richardson Concrete & ACR trailer products & Liles Custom Trailers. He was a state certified commercial building contractor. He was a member of the Elks Club, Shriners Club, Free Masons & Moose.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rosellen Register Richardson; sons, John, Ric, Randon (Cathy); daughters, Cinde, Laura (Charlie), Rhonda (Gary), Robin (Jason); 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Art's name to the Shriner's Children's Hospital
and the Florida Sheriff's Boys Youth Ranch.
