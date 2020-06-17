Bessie (Waters) Wright
1937 - 2020
Mother Bessie M. Waters Wright, 82, of Gainesville and formerly of Williston, died May 26, 2020.
She was born Aug. 23, 1937 and resided in Gainesville.
Mother Bessie was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Dunnellon. During her early adult life she was a member of Jones Temple COGIC.
Mother Bessie retired from the UF of Physical Plant Department (Go Gators). Bessie was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Most of all she was a faithful Christian always calling on the name of the Lord until the end. She knew all of her help would come from the Lord. For Bessie the best of life is now beginning.
She leaves a caring family to cherish her loving memories: her two daughters, Jackie (Dr. David)McCray-Houston of Citrus County, Mary (Aubrey) Harris-Myers of Jacksonville; sons, Galvester (Roshondia) Daniels of Ft. Myers and Michael (Donna) Brown of Gainesville; godson, David (Cora) Robinson of Archer,; three children she raised as her own, Melissa White, Tory M. Williams and Earnest PJ Graham Jr.; 14 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; three great-great- grandchildren; brothers: Winston (Veronica) Harris of Hephzibah, Ga., Ezzard (Lorri) Harris and Edward Harris of Williston; Alzo (Stephanie) Harris, Baltimore, Md., Williams (Kimberly) Harris of Ft. Myers, Mark Dardy of Williston; sisters: Christine Peterson, Sadie Harris and ChaCha Latson all of Williston and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends. Please keep the Waters, Harris and Coleman families in your prayers as well as three special friends, Ms. Mattie O'Neal, Mrs. Gloria Parker and Ms. Ester Jones.
Bessie was preceded in death her mother and father, William and Mary Ann Waters-Harris; her grandparents, Dave and Rebecca Waters; aunts and uncles raised as brothers and sisters, Lily Mae, Lenora, Sadie, Maple and Pearl, Leroy and Freddie Lee.
The Celebration of life was held Saturday, June 6 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Blitchton with Deacon Galveston Daniels Jr. officiating. The eulogy was delivered by Michael Brown and Dr. David Houston delivered the Word of Comfort.
Arrangements were under the direction of D.A. Boyd, Palatka.

Published in Williston Pioneer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D A Boyd & Sons Funeral Home
924 Reid St
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 325-7544
