Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bette J. Kippes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

At her home, Bette J. Kippes, of East Moline, Ill. passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in her 79th year.

Bette was born Feb. 9, 1940 in Indianapolis, Ind.

Bette enjoyed the sun, the beach, listening to music, golf, Disney, camping, bowling, reading magazines, dominoes and HGTV. She cherished her time with her family especially her grandsons.

She was the beloved wife of Leroy Kippes; the much loved mother of Scott (Michella) Kippes of South Carolina and Jan Marie (Dan) Heffron of Virginia; cherished grandmother of Colton (Scott) and Benjamin (Jan Marie); dear sister of Joanne McGlinchey, Mary Ball, and Nancy McMahon all of Indianapolis, Ind. and she will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family celebration and burial will be held in Florida. In lieu of flowers and gifts, masses may be said in her name.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

At her home, Bette J. Kippes, of East Moline, Ill. passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in her 79th year.Bette was born Feb. 9, 1940 in Indianapolis, Ind.Bette enjoyed the sun, the beach, listening to music, golf, Disney, camping, bowling, reading magazines, dominoes and HGTV. She cherished her time with her family especially her grandsons.She was the beloved wife of Leroy Kippes; the much loved mother of Scott (Michella) Kippes of South Carolina and Jan Marie (Dan) Heffron of Virginia; cherished grandmother of Colton (Scott) and Benjamin (Jan Marie); dear sister of Joanne McGlinchey, Mary Ball, and Nancy McMahon all of Indianapolis, Ind. and she will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents.A private family celebration and burial will be held in Florida. In lieu of flowers and gifts, masses may be said in her name.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.vanhoe.com Published in Williston Pioneer on June 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Williston Pioneer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close