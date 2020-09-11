1/1
Betty (Duke) Cribbs
1932 - 2020
Betty Cribbs, surrounded by her loving family, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. She was 88 years old.
She was born Feb. 14, 1932 to Duma and Ila Duke of Archer.
Betty loved to fish for redbellies on the Suwannee River. Her passion was working in her yard. She loved to plant and transplant flowers, trees, and shrubs.
She was a member of Trenton Church of God for many years, where she played the piano and also taught Sunday School for more than 40 years.
She moved to Williston in 2017 and soon settled in to worshipping with family at the Williston Church of God, where she briefly sang in the choir.
Everyone that met her quickly saw her strength and knew of her love for God and her family. Betty will surely be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sons, Dave (Eunice) Cribbs of Williston and Bruce Cribbs of Alachua; daughter, Pat (Donnie) Watson of Williston; brother, Billy (Mary Ann) Duke of Windermere; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Cribbs. Betty and Lester were married 72 years at the time of his death. Betty was also preceded in death by son, Bob Cribbs; brothers, Ed Duke, Vernon Duke, Bobby Duke, Johnny Duke and Jack Duke.
Services in honor of Betty were held at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at the Williston Church of God.
Interment followed the service at Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Williston Pioneer from Sep. 11 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Williston Church of God
SEP
11
Service
07:00 PM
Williston Church of God
Memories & Condolences

September 11, 2020
I have many fond memories of Sister Cribbs at Trenton Church of God. She was such a dear woman. God bless you all with peace, comfort and strength.
Rebecca Smith-Stewart
Friend
September 11, 2020
Condolences to the family. Thanks for the sweet memories over the decades. See you Betty on the other side.
Connie Howard
Friend
September 11, 2020
Prayers for the loss of your mom. She was the most sweet and caring person to be around. God bless you all
Diane Sheppard Bailey
September 10, 2020
Aunt Betty was a pillar of the family that will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Pat, please accept our heartfelt condolences.
Ronald & Judy Lane
Family
September 10, 2020
So sorry about your Mom’s passing. May she rest in the arms of Jesus.
Wayne & Mary Hardy
Friend
