Betty Cribbs, surrounded by her loving family, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. She was 88 years old.

She was born Feb. 14, 1932 to Duma and Ila Duke of Archer.

Betty loved to fish for redbellies on the Suwannee River. Her passion was working in her yard. She loved to plant and transplant flowers, trees, and shrubs.

She was a member of Trenton Church of God for many years, where she played the piano and also taught Sunday School for more than 40 years.

She moved to Williston in 2017 and soon settled in to worshipping with family at the Williston Church of God, where she briefly sang in the choir.

Everyone that met her quickly saw her strength and knew of her love for God and her family. Betty will surely be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sons, Dave (Eunice) Cribbs of Williston and Bruce Cribbs of Alachua; daughter, Pat (Donnie) Watson of Williston; brother, Billy (Mary Ann) Duke of Windermere; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Cribbs. Betty and Lester were married 72 years at the time of his death. Betty was also preceded in death by son, Bob Cribbs; brothers, Ed Duke, Vernon Duke, Bobby Duke, Johnny Duke and Jack Duke.

Services in honor of Betty were held at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at the Williston Church of God.

Interment followed the service at Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston.



