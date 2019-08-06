Bobby Gene O'Neal

Service Information
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL
34432
(352)-489-2429
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Landmark Apostolic Church
525 SE 3rd Ave
Williston, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Landmark Apostolic Church
525 SE 3rd Ave
Williston, FL
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:30 PM
Ft. Christmas Cemetery
Christmas, FL
View Map
Obituary
Bobby Gene O'Neal, 78, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 in Ocala.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Landmark Apostolic Church, 525 SE 3rd Ave., Williston, FL 32696.
There will be a public viewing held at the church one hour prior to service time. Burial will be held at Ft. Christmas Cemetery in Christmas at 3:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon (352)489-2429.
Published in Williston Pioneer on Aug. 8, 2019
