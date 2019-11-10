Brenda Pogue, 54, of Williston, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Signature Health Care Center in Gainesville.
Born in Gainesville, she lived most of her life in the Williston area. She was of the Baptist faith and worked as a computer technician for the state of Florida for 10 years.
She loved music and played the piano at Signature Health Care Center where she was a patient. Her hobbies included animals, especially cats, but her top priority was her family.
Survivors include stepfather, Donald Tanner; brothers, Dean E. (Maggie) Pogue and James Michael Pogue; stepbrother, Cecil (Cathy) Tanner; sister-in-law, Liz Pogue; niece, Sydney Pogue and nephews, Wyatt Pogue, James Pogue and Graham Pogue.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at Orange Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jason Owenby officiating.
Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Williston Pioneer on Nov. 14, 2019