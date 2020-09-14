Bryan James Dunn was born in Minneapolis, Minn., Feb. 7, 1944, 76 years ago, exactly one year and one day before his future wife, Kristine Kelley, was born at the same hospital.
They married at the ages of 19 and 20 on Oct. 10, 1964, and their love affair lasted 55 years. During this time they raised their five children: Dawn Marie Dunn, Tony (Andrea) Dunn, David (Suzette) Dunn, Tim (Denise) Dunn and Karen Dunn.
The Dunn family lived in Minneapolis until a job transfer brought them to Miami in 1979. When he was in his 30s Bryan returned to school to graduate Magna Cum Laude from Barry University.
In 1992, after 30 years of service, Bryan retired from the position of Chief of Information Resource Management Services at the VA Hospital in Miami and in 1995 Bryan and Kriss moved to Williston.
After retiring, Bryan filled his time by earning his commercial driver's license and driving school buses and tour buses, and also training and testing new commercial drivers.
He was an active member of the Levy County Emergency Response Team, a volunteer driver for the Children's Table Food Bank and an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Williston.
He thoroughly enjoyed being around young people and although he was a Presbyterian, Bryan didn›t let that stop him from volunteering to drive the Methodist Youth Group to many of their activities, including their summer camp in North Carolina.
For 15 years he drove the bus for the Williston baseball team and attended nearly all of their games even when he didn't drive the bus, and became their unofficial mascot.
When people talk about Bryan the words that come up are: loving, generous, gentle, dependable, trustworthy and caring. Bryan loved people and loved doing things for people; if he could do something that would make someone's life happier he did it, regardless of any inconvenience it may have caused him.
All of the Bettys attending the Williston First Presbyterian Church considered it a must to get their hug from Bryan each Sunday, and Pastor Joan knew if she needed something fixed around the church, she could count on Bryan.
Bryan will be missed by many people, but especially by his wife, Kriss, his eight children (he loved his daughters-in-law and considered them to be his children), and his seven loving grandchildren: Samantha (Brandon), Ashley (Colton), Cyanne (Gavin), Katherine, Aaron (Abby), Madeleine (Jeremy), Emma and his four incredible great-grandchildren: Chaseton, Hadlee, Easton and Forest...and Chico the grumpy parrot.
On Sept. 6, 2020, Bryan Dunn was joyously greeted at Heaven's gate by his parents, Jim and Catherine Dunn; his two brothers, Dennis and Bob Dunn and the hundreds of cats and dogs he loved throughout his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Children's Table: P.O. Box 186, Archer, Florida, 32618 (www.childrenstable.org
).