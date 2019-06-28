Cecil Nathaniel Benton, 91, of Morriston passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Archer, he came to the Morriston area 40 years ago from High Springs. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Williston and was a deacon at the Morriston Baptist Church. For 38 years he worked as a road master for the CSX Railroad, retiring in 1990. Following retirement he became involved in farming. He was a member of the Clayno Hunting Club and his hobbies were hunting, fishing and gardening, but his top priority was family.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jane Fant Benton; son, Larry (Janice) Benton; daughter, Donna (Gary) Bennett; brother, Buck (Barbara) Benton; sister, Marion Long; five grandchildren, Edward (Jennifer) Benton, Garrett (Dana) Bennett, Kelly Morgan, Kathy (Brian) Rose and Cecil W. (Misty) Benton; 15 great-grandchildren, R.C., Trentin, Nolan, Chandler, Evan, Carter, Eli, Cason, Katie, Nicole, McKenzie, Devyn, Lillian, Blair and Brynley; two adopted grandchildren, Jennifer Houtman and Andrea (Ethan) Bell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Ethel Benton; two brothers, Harvey and Edward Benton and two sisters, Rosetta Hutchens and Kathleen Wilsher.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at the First Baptist Church in Williston with the Rev. Jason Owenby officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the memorial.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church Williston located at 339 E. Noble Ave., Williston or to the Archer Baptist Church located at 16870 SW 137th Ave., Archer.
Published in Williston Pioneer on July 4, 2019