Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil Nathaniel Benton. View Sign Service Information Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL 512 E Noble Ave Williston , FL 32696 (352)-528-3481 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Williston , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cecil Nathaniel Benton, 91, of Morriston passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Archer, he came to the Morriston area 40 years ago from High Springs. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Williston and was a deacon at the Morriston Baptist Church. For 38 years he worked as a road master for the CSX Railroad, retiring in 1990. Following retirement he became involved in farming. He was a member of the Clayno Hunting Club and his hobbies were hunting, fishing and gardening, but his top priority was family.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jane Fant Benton; son, Larry (Janice) Benton; daughter, Donna (Gary) Bennett; brother, Buck (Barbara) Benton; sister, Marion Long; five grandchildren, Edward (Jennifer) Benton, Garrett (Dana) Bennett, Kelly Morgan, Kathy (Brian) Rose and Cecil W. (Misty) Benton; 15 great-grandchildren, R.C., Trentin, Nolan, Chandler, Evan, Carter, Eli, Cason, Katie, Nicole, McKenzie, Devyn, Lillian, Blair and Brynley; two adopted grandchildren, Jennifer Houtman and Andrea (Ethan) Bell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Ethel Benton; two brothers, Harvey and Edward Benton and two sisters, Rosetta Hutchens and Kathleen Wilsher.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at the First Baptist Church in Williston with the Rev. Jason Owenby officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the memorial.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church Williston located at 339 E. Noble Ave., Williston or to the Archer Baptist Church located at 16870 SW 137th Ave., Archer.



Cecil Nathaniel Benton, 91, of Morriston passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.Born in Archer, he came to the Morriston area 40 years ago from High Springs. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Williston and was a deacon at the Morriston Baptist Church. For 38 years he worked as a road master for the CSX Railroad, retiring in 1990. Following retirement he became involved in farming. He was a member of the Clayno Hunting Club and his hobbies were hunting, fishing and gardening, but his top priority was family.He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jane Fant Benton; son, Larry (Janice) Benton; daughter, Donna (Gary) Bennett; brother, Buck (Barbara) Benton; sister, Marion Long; five grandchildren, Edward (Jennifer) Benton, Garrett (Dana) Bennett, Kelly Morgan, Kathy (Brian) Rose and Cecil W. (Misty) Benton; 15 great-grandchildren, R.C., Trentin, Nolan, Chandler, Evan, Carter, Eli, Cason, Katie, Nicole, McKenzie, Devyn, Lillian, Blair and Brynley; two adopted grandchildren, Jennifer Houtman and Andrea (Ethan) Bell.He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Ethel Benton; two brothers, Harvey and Edward Benton and two sisters, Rosetta Hutchens and Kathleen Wilsher.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at the First Baptist Church in Williston with the Rev. Jason Owenby officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the memorial.In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church Williston located at 339 E. Noble Ave., Williston or to the Archer Baptist Church located at 16870 SW 137th Ave., Archer. Published in Williston Pioneer on July 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Williston Pioneer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close