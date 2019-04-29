Charlie L. Harrington II, son of Ann M. Harrington and Charlie L. Harrington of Williston, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 9, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn A. Harrington of Salem, S.C.; daughters, Shannon M. Harrington Gaffney of South Carolina and Stacia D. Harrington Wilson of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Ragen J. Gaffney and Rodes P. Gaffney, both of Charleston, S.C.; brothers, Arthur Tyrone Harrington of Williston and Donnie R. Harrington of Starke; cousins, Lonnie and Laurie Terry of Bronson, Robbie and Wanda Manley of Morriston, Becky Manley of Jacksonville and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Published in Williston Pioneer on May 2, 2019