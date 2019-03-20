Colton Shiver, 4 months old, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Holtz Children's Hospital in Miami.
He was born at Shands Nov. 15, 2018 to John and Carsena Shiver.
In addition to his parents, survivors include siblings, Hunter, Rylan and Ainsley; grandparents, Raymond Shiver and Brenda Leon and aunts and uncles, Kensi Nicholson, Alex Shiver and Monti Shiver.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at Orange Hill Cemetery with Bobby Taft officiating.
Published in Williston Pioneer on Mar. 28, 2019