Daniel (Danny) Richard Elkins Jr. of Bronson and formerly of Trenton, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 due to complications from flu and pneumonia.
Danny was a paramedic/firefighter for Gilchrist County EMS for 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Anna M. Elkins and sons, Daniel Elkins III and Josh Elkins; daughter-in-law, Kelsie Elkins and grandson, Chandler Elkins.
Danny told his family he did not want a funeral but to throw him a party instead. To honor his wishes, a Celebration of His Life will be held March 7 at noon at AMVETS Post 88 10050 NE SR 24, Archer, FL 32618. Afterward, a lunch will be served and guests may choose to bring a side dish or dessert. All are welcome to attend.
