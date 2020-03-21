It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic death of Dominic A. Quitoni.
Born in Bronx, N.J. Nov. 24,1938, he died at Haven Hospice in Chiefland with his wife of 19 years by his side March 6, 2020.
He leaves behind his wife, Diane Quitoni and his four children Donnie Quitoni, Jimmy Quitoni, Ray Quitoni and daughter, Donna Dillon.
His memorial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 17353 US-27 S Williston March 31 at 10 a.m. with a brunch to follow in the hall.
Published in Williston Pioneer on Mar. 26, 2020