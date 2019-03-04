Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Norman "Ed" Harris. View Sign

Edward "Ed" Norman Harris, 82, of Bronson and formerly of Winchester, N.H., passed away Feb. 27, 2019 at his daughter's home in Ocala.

He was born Jan.16, 1937 to Henry Harris and Ledith Barcomb. He attended school in Winchester, N.H.

A veteran of the United States Army, he was stationed in Korea and discharged as a Specialist 4. He owned a fleet of school buses contracted by Cheshire County School District and held several jobs with the town of Winchester.

He was a member of the Kiwanis Club. Ed helped build Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, N.H. He loved racing and raced at several tracks in New Hampshire and Florida.

In 1973, he relocated his family to Bronson, where he built the Bronson Speedway in 1976. There was nothing that he couldn't do and was very mechanically inclined. He was self-employed his entire life in land clearing/excavating and in the scrap metal business. His many hobbies included NASCAR racing, watching his grandsons play sports, wood working, Bluegrass shows, traveling and jigsaw puzzles.

He will be sadly missed by his wife of 61 years, Nancy Dear Harris; daughters, Lorna (Lamar) Rembert of Ocala and Sharmen Harris of Archer; granddaughter, Avalon and grandsons, Ethan and Elias.

Ed was the 11th of 12 children and leaves one surviving brother, Verne Harris, of Winchester, N. H. He has many extended family members that he loved dearly. Family meant everything and he really enjoyed family get togethers. Ed had many friends and made friends easily. He was always smiling and making everyone else smile and laugh.

At Ed's request, there will be no memorial service and his ashes will return to New Hampshire at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County P.O. Box 4860 Ocala, Florida 34478.

Published in Williston Pioneer on Mar. 7, 2019

