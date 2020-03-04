Erma Jean Walker Wood, resident of Bronson passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center in Gainesville.
She was born Jan. 1, 1927 in Walkerville, Mo. Jean moved to Florida and was a homemaker and business owner for many years. Jean loved to socialize and play bingo. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and volunteered at The Children's Table.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Smith Martin of Bronson; her grandchildren, Alexandra (Jeremy) Fowler of Molino, Colt (Megan) Hullander of Bronson; beautiful great-granddaughters, Jordan and Kherington, along with many friends and other relatives.
Jean was preceded in death by her sons, Billy, Pat, and Wayne Martin; husbands, Keith Phitch and Ralph Wood; sisters, Frances Stauffer and Margie Jorene.
A private service will be held. Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland is honored to serve the Wood family. You may leave condolences and share memories at knaufffuneralhomes.com.
