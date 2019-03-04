Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Etter Brooks Macri, 80, went to be with the Lord Feb. 28, 2019 at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, following a long illness.

She was born in Montbrook March 23, 1938 to Burk Van Bruen and Hattie Lorene Sistrunk Brooks. She graduated from Williston High School in 1956 and moved to Orlando to work for Martin Marietta missile plant, retiring in 1993.

She returned to Morriston in 1994 and married Al Macri, who survives her.

In high school, she played basketball and was a member of the Beta Club, Honor Society, Student Council, annual staff and ran track.

Etter loved going to church when she could and spending quality time with family and friends, hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking and baking Southern food. She will be missed by her precious dog, Nina.

Other survivors include brother-in-law, Greg Brooks; stepson, Matthew; sisters, Elizabeth Lacari of Palatka and Nettie Kirkland of Orlando and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Litch, Phillip, Ronald, Mont and Bucky and sisters, Ruth Barker, MaryBell Stewart and Jewel Blue.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at Morriston Baptist Church, 3141 SE Hwy. 41, Morriston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice.

Arrangements are under the care of Crevasse Cremation, Gainesville.

