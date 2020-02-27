Fredryck "Fred" Robert Ashdown, 80, of Williston passed away Feb. 19, 2020.
He was born Aug. 27, 1939 in Ruskin but had spent most of his life in the Levy County area.
He retired as a sergeant from the Marion Correctional Institution in Ocala and attended Turning Point Southern Baptist Church outside of Newberry. He was an avid Gator Fan, and in his spare time, Mr. Ashdown enjoyed golfing, bowling and several other sports.
He is survived by his wife of almost 47 years, Clara Ashdown; his daughters, Brenda Ashdown (James) Whitney, Renee (Billy) Mathis and Cindy (Homer) Cannon; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rodney and Mary Ashdown and a son, David Faircloth Jr.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Rick Gooding Chiefland Chapel with Pastor Henry Rodgers officiating. Interment followed at Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland 352-493-0050 and Cross City 352-498-5400. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Williston Pioneer on Feb. 27, 2020