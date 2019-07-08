Glen R. Green, 76, a 21-year resident of Williston, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home.
Born in Buffalo, Mich., he was a steel worker for Bethlehem Steel Company for 38 years, retiring from there in 1998.
He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Williston. His hobbies included woodworking, fishing and gardening, but his top priority was his family.
Survivors include wife of 28 years, Frances; stepsons, Paul Swallow and Michael Green; stepdaughter, Kelly (Chris) Hayes; six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorials be made to the .
Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Williston Pioneer on July 11, 2019