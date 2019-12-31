Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman Harrison "Cowboy" Munden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Herman Harrison "Cowboy" Munden, 84, of Williston passed away Dec. 17, 2019.

He was born Aug. 12, 1935 to William H. and Pearlie (Butler) Munden. He lived in Williston most of his life and was well known in the community. Herman was better known as "Cowboy" and was rarely seen without his favorite hat and boots. He was a truck driver by trade but enjoyed many other activities, including growing a garden and sharing his homegrown vegetables with family and friends.

He is survived by his son, William A. (Becky) Munden and daughter, Caselina E. (Brian) Whitaker; sister, Bonnie (Sandy) Davidson, as well as eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joyce Watson and his brother, Gene Munden.

A small graveside service will be held at Plummer Cemetery at 2 p.m. Jan. 4 for family and friends to gather and celebrate his life.

