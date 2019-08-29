Jeremy Randall Swanson, 64, a 32-year resident of Williston, passed away at his home, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Born in Syracuse, N.Y., he was an ordained minister and pastored several churches before retirement. His hobbies were golf, music and people, but his top priority was his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bethaney, in 2012.
Survivors include sons, Benjamin and Israel; daughter and son-in-law, Hannah and Jordan; brothers, John, James and Jeff; brothers-in-law, Bill Gooding and Rick Gooding and grandsons, Noah and Zeller.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 in the chapel of Knauff Funeral Home, Williston.
Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Williston Pioneer on Sept. 5, 2019