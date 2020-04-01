Jess (J.W.) Willard Roberts Jr., 77, a lifelong resident of Williston, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home in Williston surrounded by his loving family.
He was a truck driver for most of his life. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Cornerstone Church in Williston and his hobbies were hunting, fishing and dancing.
J.W. is survived by his companion, Holly Gardner; son, Jeffrey Wayne (Patrice) Roberts; four daughters, Kristie Lee Roberts, Jessica Jewel (Scott) Coker, Julie (Charlie) Stalnaker and Jennifer (Chris) Kirk; four brothers, Larry (Carol) Roberts, Ronnie Roberts, Tommy (Bobbie) Roberts and Glenn Roberts; two sisters, Theresa Roberts and Pam (Marty) Asbell; 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Jewell Roberts; brother, Wayne Roberts and sister, Barbara Dudley.
A private family funeral will be held on April 5 with the Rev. Chester Clark and son, Jeff, officiating.
Knauff Funeral Home-Williston in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Williston Pioneer on Apr. 2, 2020