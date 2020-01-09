Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnn (Shell) Sandlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JoAnn Sandlin, 52, of Ocala passed away Dec. 22, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident.

JoAnn was born in Columbus, Ohio to John and Rebecca Shell. She was a devoted daughter and dedicated mother to her three children – Erica (30), Shannon (27), and Shane (22).

JoAnn was a career nurse of 28 years and worked at TimberRidge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. JoAnn was passionate about working with the elderly and adamantly believed that there was no end to their wisdom. She enjoyed being flown by her father or her son in their Cessna airplane. She loved orchids and working outside in her yard with her dogs. There are no words to adequately describe how much JoAnn will be missed by her family and friends.

Her Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Sholom Park, 7110 SW 88th Ave., Ocala, FL 34481 Friday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m.

The family welcomes anyone who would like to attend the celebration of her life. To honor her life, the family requests casual attire. Anyone who wishes to make a charitable donation in lieu of flowers can donate to Meals on Wheels America. JoAnn Sandlin, 52, of Ocala passed away Dec. 22, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident.JoAnn was born in Columbus, Ohio to John and Rebecca Shell. She was a devoted daughter and dedicated mother to her three children – Erica (30), Shannon (27), and Shane (22).JoAnn was a career nurse of 28 years and worked at TimberRidge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. JoAnn was passionate about working with the elderly and adamantly believed that there was no end to their wisdom. She enjoyed being flown by her father or her son in their Cessna airplane. She loved orchids and working outside in her yard with her dogs. There are no words to adequately describe how much JoAnn will be missed by her family and friends.Her Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Sholom Park, 7110 SW 88th Ave., Ocala, FL 34481 Friday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m.The family welcomes anyone who would like to attend the celebration of her life. To honor her life, the family requests casual attire. Anyone who wishes to make a charitable donation in lieu of flowers can donate to Meals on Wheels America. Published in Williston Pioneer on Jan. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Williston Pioneer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close