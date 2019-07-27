Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Henry Geiger IV. View Sign Service Information CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS FUNERAL HOME, INC 9926 JONES ROAD Houston , TX 77065 (281)-897-9823 Send Flowers Obituary

John Henry Geiger IV, 36, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at home in Harris County, Texas.

John was packed for a trip to Las Vegas when he became ill and was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, which he had fought an unsuccessful six-year campaign against. He was aided in his campaign by physicians at MD Anderson and received follow-up care from the Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center General Surgery department.

John was born Sept. 13, 1982 in Temple, Texas to John and Cheryl (Lewallen) Geiger.

John attended schools in Temple, San Antonio and graduated from Cy-Falls High School. He attended the University of Texas at Dallas for 1 ½ years.

John traveled to China twice, several times to the Philippines and to Vietnam. His last overseas trip was to the UK with his best friend Chad Hart. He helped to setup computer businesses in the Philippines and Vietnam and was the go-to person for a number of people when they needed help. He traveled domestically to California, Nevada, Louisiana, Utah and Florida.

He is survived by his parents; sister, Betty Geiger; brother, Michael Geiger; nephew, Logan; grandmothers, Betty Lewallen and Carol Geiger-Sheehy and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Vernon Dale Lewallen and John H. Geiger Jr. and one uncle, Randy Geiger.

A funeral service was held July 27 at the Cypress-Fairbanks Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Carmen Nelson Bostick Cemetery, Tomball, Texas

The family would like to express their appreciation to the physicians and staff that provided treatment to John at MD Anderson, the Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center General Surgery department, St. Luke's Hospital and the Hospice staff.

The Cypress-Fairbanks Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

