John Larry Yancey, 79, of Williston passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Tri Counties Hospice Care Center in Chiefland.

Born in Americus, Ga., he had lived most of his life in Williston. He was a member of the Williston Church of God and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked with his family in the sawmill and logging business for most of his life. Due to an auto accident in later years, he was physically challenged but he never let his disabilities get him down; he always gave his best.

He is survived by his companion, Gail Bullock; daughter, Dana Jill (Heath) Grice; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norma and John Yancey; daughter, Eva Shiver and great-grandson, Colton Shiver.

Funeral services were held June 25 at the Church of God in Williston with Pastor Wes Smith officiating. Burial followed the service at the Orange Hill Cemetery under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, FL



