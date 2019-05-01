John Robert Moxley, 91, a 27-year resident of Williston, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Williston Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Born in Baltimore, Md., he came to Williston from Salisbury, Md. He was in real estate management for several years. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston and the Knights of Columbus. His hobbies were gardening, hunting but his top priority was his family.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Shirley; sons, Tom Moxley, David Moxley and Steve (Dana) Moxley; daughter, Colleen Gardner; brothers, Jerome Moxley and Donald (Julie) Moxley; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Moxley.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Williston Pioneer on May 9, 2019