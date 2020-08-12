Joseph Russell Varner, 43, of Williston passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at Shands Medical Center in Gainesville following a short illness.

Born at Cape May Courthouse in New Jersey, he came to Williston one year ago from Pennsylvania. He was of the Methodist faith.

He was a short order cook for several years before becoming disabled. His hobbies were videos and camping but his top priority was his family.

He is survived by his parents, John and Margaret; two sons and two daughters; brothers, John Edward (Sherry) Varner Jr., James L. (Heather) Varner; nieces, Xandria and Jahzarra Varner and nephews, Keagan and Langdon Varner.

A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

Knauff Funeral Home – Williston is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store