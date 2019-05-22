Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karolyn Jayne (Fisher) Peterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karolyn Jayne (Fisher) Peterson had the heart of a giver and continues to shine love onto her dearest ones.

Karolyn always knew her fulfilling purpose in life was to be a mother, and she raised her children beautifully with grace, strength and faith.

She was born Sept. 24, 1962 in Johnstown, Pa. She passed onto the next stage of her life April 18, 2018 after battling terminal Stage 4 cancer for over a year. She was a warrior who was given many battles in her life and throughout the last year.

She grew up in Johnstown and then traveled to Washington, D.C., where she started her adult life singing in a band. She moved her adventure to Florida to start a family. She was a pharmacy technician for many years and then moved forward into a career in retail.

Up until her last few months, her worth ethic and love for community showed as she worked fulltime as the manager of Williston's Circle K. She loved being able to see her daily customers and always greeted people with a heartfelt smile.

She cheered on the Florida Gators and Pittsburgh Steelers louder than any other person. She looked forward to picking blueberries each season at Red White and Blues Farm. She enjoyed walking around art festivals, like Micanopy, and crocheting baby blankets for anyone she possibly could. Above all else, she loved to share her love and kindness with others.

Karolyn fought with more strength than most have and have it her all through the end. She never gave up and she gave life all of the love and strength she had. She certainly was "one tough broad."

Survivors include her parents, Raymond and Laura Ann Fisher; brothers, Mike and Ray Fisher; children, David Peterson and Rae Ann Warner, along with many beloved friends who will keep her warming memories alive.



