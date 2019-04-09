Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay (Kriser) Clark. View Sign

Kay (Kriser) Clark was born Sept. 24, 1941 and passed away in the early hours of April 6, 2019.

Kay was the daughter of Dorothy and Clair Kriser; the wife of the late Benjamin Nathan Clark Jr. and was preceded in death by her sons, Tony and Benjamin III.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Saenz, Deanna Hance and Kimberly Boileau; her 10 grandchildren and her 13 great-grandchildren.

Kay was the Director of the Womens's Pregnancy Center in Williston.

She and her late husband were ordained Methodist ministers. Kay loved children and her life demonstrated a pro life stance.

A funeral service will be held at Hiers Baxley Funeral Home on East Silver Springs Blvd. at 10:30 a.m. April 13 with the Rev. Jason Varnum of 1st Pentecostal Church, Belleview, officiating. A viewing will be at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Cotton Plant Cemetery at St. John's Methodist Church in Fellowship.

Arrangements are handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171.

910 E Silver Springs Blvd

Ocala , FL 34470

Published in Williston Pioneer on Apr. 11, 2019

