LaMont Family

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Shawn, Jody, Jace and Alice LaMont, Friday, June 5, 2020.
Join us for a memorial service to celebrate their lives, and to remember this wonderful family that will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Meadowbrook Church, 4741 SW 20th St., Ocala, FL 34474.
Visit the LaMonts' online obituary page at www.Robertsfunerals.com for the full obituary, and to leave condolences for the family.
Services are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel.
Join us for a memorial service to celebrate their lives, and to remember this wonderful family that will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Meadowbrook Church, 4741 SW 20th St., Ocala, FL 34474.
Visit the LaMonts' online obituary page at www.Robertsfunerals.com for the full obituary, and to leave condolences for the family.
Services are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Williston Pioneer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 30, 2020.