Larcy Ann Lubang Portades, 45, of Williston died Thursday, July 25, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.
She was born in the Philippines Feb. 17, 1974 to Lauro and Mercedita Portades. She was a registered nurse and worked at Williston Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Good Samaritan Retirement Home, Select Specialty Hospital and Shands at UF.
Survivors, in addition to her parents, include sister, Merlanie Portades Deganos; nephew, Laurens Paul Deganos and brother-in-law, Hermy Deganos.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Portades.
Funeral services will be held in her native Philippines.
Published in Williston Pioneer on Aug. 1, 2019