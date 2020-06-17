It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Larry Pruitt, Friday, June 5, 2020.
Join us for a memorial service to celebrate Larry's life and to remember a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20 at Meadowbrook Church, 4741 SW 20th St., Ocala, FL 34474.
Visit Larry's online obituary page at www.Robertsfunerals.com for the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family.
Services are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel.
Published in Williston Pioneer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 30, 2020.