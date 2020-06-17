Larry Pruitt
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Larry Pruitt, Friday, June 5, 2020.
Join us for a memorial service to celebrate Larry's life and to remember a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20 at Meadowbrook Church, 4741 SW 20th St., Ocala, FL 34474.
Visit Larry's online obituary page at www.Robertsfunerals.com for the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family.
Services are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel.


Published in Williston Pioneer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Service
10:00 AM
Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 537-8111
