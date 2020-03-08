Mariam Ethel Minor, 93, of Micanopy passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. She was 93.
She is survived by her brother, Arthur (Magdalene) Minor, several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Funeral services were Saturday, March 7 at the First Baptist Church in McIntosh with Pastor Kenneth Gibson officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, March 10 at Woodbury Cemetery in Woodbury, Conn.
Knauff Funeral Home-Williston in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Williston Pioneer on Mar. 12, 2020