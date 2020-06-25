Marilene Miller Voyles Romig, 93 ½, of Williston passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family Friday, June 19, 2020.
Born Oct. 28, 1926 to Everett and Anna Bell Miller in Rossville, Ill., she married Charles "Herb" Voyles Sr. (now deceased). They moved to Wellington, Ill. and raised their children.
Marilene had lived in Williston for 23 years. She was a Methodist by faith, a member of the Williston Bridge Club for many years, a member of the Veteran Post #444 and was a member of the Williston Highlands Golf and Country Club. Her hobbies were bridge, golf and family. In 1997 she married Charles Forrie Romig and came to Williston.
She is survived by her sons, Charles H. (Nancy) Voyles Jr. of Wellington, Il.l and Dennis A (Karen) Voyles of Cedar Key; daughters, Marsha Lockhart of Hickory, N.C. and Amy (Oscar) Boyd of Williston; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marge Voyles; brother, Charles "Bud" Miller and son-in-law, Bob Lockhart.
A Memorial Service will be held from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 28 at the Red White and Blue "Blueberry" Farm in Williston.
Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, FL in Charge of arrangements. (352)528-3481. Please sign our online guest book at: knaufffuneralhomes.com
Published in Williston Pioneer from Jun. 25 to Jul. 15, 2020.