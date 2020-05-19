Marjorie Louise Taylor, 91, died March 13, 2020, in Richmond, Va.
Formerly from Detroit, Mich. and Williston, she moved with her late husband, Elmond B. Taylor to Richmond in 2013.
Survivors include three children, Carol (Vince) Singleton of St. Augustine, Michael Taylor of Detroit, Mich. and Elmond "Tony" (Lasonya) Taylor of Richmond, Va.; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Bryson, Serinna Alexander (Scott) and Shirelle Taylor all of Richmond, Va.; Jessica Singleton of Jacksonville and Michelle Taylor, Candice Taylor and Mike (Melissa) Taylor all of Detroit, Mich.; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and many, many, friends.
Published in Williston Pioneer on May 21, 2020