Mary Helen Purinton, 88, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.
She was born in East Orange, N.J. on March 13, 1932 to Grover and Florence Williamson. She attended the Pratt Institute in New York City, N.Y., where she received a degree in Interior Design. While she loved design, she also loved the outdoors and was a rancher for 43 years. She also obtained her private pilot's license in 1968.
She is survived by son, Peter Garland of Dayton, Ohio; daughter, Leslie Garland of Albuquerque, N,M, and granddaughter, Sarah Anne Whitehead of Winter Garden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Purinton and youngest son, Clifford B. Garland.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Mary's honor to either St. Chad's Episcopal Church of Albuquerque (https://www.stchadsabq.org) or Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches (http://www.youthranches.org).
Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com.
Published in Williston Pioneer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 30, 2020.