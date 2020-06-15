Mary Helen Purinton
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Helen Purinton, 88, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.
She was born in East Orange, N.J. on March 13, 1932 to Grover and Florence Williamson. She attended the Pratt Institute in New York City, N.Y., where she received a degree in Interior Design.  While she loved design, she also loved the outdoors and was a rancher for 43 years.  She also obtained her private pilot's license in 1968.
She is survived by son, Peter Garland of Dayton, Ohio; daughter, Leslie Garland of Albuquerque, N,M, and granddaughter, Sarah Anne Whitehead of Winter Garden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Purinton and youngest son, Clifford B. Garland.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Mary's honor to either St. Chad's Episcopal Church of Albuquerque (https://www.stchadsabq.org) or Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches (http://www.youthranches.org).
Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Williston Pioneer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Wyoming Chapel
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 821-0010
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 15, 2020
Mr. and Mrs. Purinton were good friends with my Dad and Mom. They met at the Marine Ball and became great friends. They were so kind to us when our mom and dad passed away. It is with a heavy heart to learn of her passing. Kathy Chaffin Dow
Kathy Dow
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved