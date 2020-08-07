1/1
Mary (Sullivan) Ross
1926 - 2020
Mary Sullivan Ross, 94, a lifetime resident of Williston passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.
Born in Mayo, she was a homemaker. She was a member of the Williston Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School and served as an Elder of the Church.
She was a charter member of the Williston Woman's Club and was very active in obtaining home mail delivery for the residents of Williston of which she was very proud. She was past president of the Williston Woman's Club. Her hobbies were gardening and shopping, but her top priority was always family.
She is survived by her daughter, Trina (Jimmy) Cason; sister, Viru Williams; brother, Lamar (Frances) Sullivan and three grandsons, Quincy, Hunter and Noah Cason.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, of 37 years, Quincy Ross in 1992; second husband of 13 years, Reggie Ross in 2008; and four brothers, Loy A., Aaron, Milton and Paul Sullivan; and sister, Timmie Willis.
A graveside service was held Sunday, Aug. 2 at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston with Brother Joe Smith officiating.
Knauff Funeral Home, Williston was in charge of the arrangements(352)528-3481.
Please feel free to sign the guestbook at knaufffuneralhomes.com.

Published in Williston Pioneer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Orange Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Knauff Funeral Home - Williston
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
July 30, 2020
True Southern Lady with a great spirit and love of life.
Nita Kersey
Friend
July 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family and friends of this very gracious lady. Although I hadn't seen her since Reggie's passing, I remembered her always. May God give you strength to carry on and keep her memories.
Sally Ann Collins
Friend
July 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathryn Crews
Friend
