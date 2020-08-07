Mary Sullivan Ross, 94, a lifetime resident of Williston passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.
Born in Mayo, she was a homemaker. She was a member of the Williston Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School and served as an Elder of the Church.
She was a charter member of the Williston Woman's Club and was very active in obtaining home mail delivery for the residents of Williston of which she was very proud. She was past president of the Williston Woman's Club. Her hobbies were gardening and shopping, but her top priority was always family.
She is survived by her daughter, Trina (Jimmy) Cason; sister, Viru Williams; brother, Lamar (Frances) Sullivan and three grandsons, Quincy, Hunter and Noah Cason.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, of 37 years, Quincy Ross in 1992; second husband of 13 years, Reggie Ross in 2008; and four brothers, Loy A., Aaron, Milton and Paul Sullivan; and sister, Timmie Willis.
A graveside service was held Sunday, Aug. 2 at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston with Brother Joe Smith officiating.
Knauff Funeral Home, Williston was in charge of the arrangements(352)528-3481.
