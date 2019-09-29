Col. Milton D. Sullivan USA-Ret., passed away at the age of 91 surrounded by family Sept. 12, 2019.
Milton, known as "Sully" by his friends, was born May 18, 1928 in Mayo to John L. and Vera Koon Sullivan. The Sullivan family moved to Williston where Milton graduated from high school in June 1946. Immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the Army.
While serving in Frankfurt, Germany the World War II Armistice was signed. Milton was awarded an army appointment to the U.S. Military Academy and graduated from West Point with the class of 1952. He had many stateside assignments including the Army Command and General Staff School at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. and the Army War College at Carlisle, Penn. While at Carlisle, he also earned a master's degree in Public Administration at Shippensburg State College. While assigned to teach ROTC at Arizona State University in 1960, he met his wife Sharon in Tempe, Ariz.
Milton served in the Korean War and two tours in Vietnam. He was awarded the Silver Star and three Bronze Stars with V devise for valor among other awards. He retired in 1980 with 32 years military service. After retiring he purchased land from his father and raised cattle for almost 20 years.
He is survived by Sharon, his wife of 57 years; his son, John (April) of Gainesville; son, Michael (Allison) of Greensboro, N.C. and stepdaughter Stephanie Littlefield (Horace) of Lady Lake; sister, Mary Ross of Williston; sister, Virue Williams of Adel, Ga. and brother Lamar Sullivan (Frances) Williston.
At Milton's request there will be no funeral service. Please visit his memorial page at: www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Williston Pioneer on Oct. 3, 2019