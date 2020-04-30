Perry Jo (Curry) Ernst passed away April 25, 2020.
She lived in Williston for 50 years, moving from O'Brien.
She is survived by sons, Joseph Curry, Dennis (Tina) Curry and Darryl (Barbara) Curry; daughter, Susan (Larry) Wolfe, six grandchildren, Beau (TJ) Curry, Ryan (Annalise) Curry, Karlee Curry, Seth (Michelle) Curry, George Curry and Anna Curry; nine great-grandchildren, Talin Sandquist, Ethan Curry, Tayla Curry, Cohen Curry, Cale Curry, Lukas Curry, Amelia Curry, Desmond Curry and Jayleighia Tubbs.
Funeral Services will be held Friday May 1 at 11 a.m. at graveside in O'Brien Cemetery in O'Brien, with Pastor Josh Johns officiating.
Published in Williston Pioneer on May 7, 2020