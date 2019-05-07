Guest Book View Sign Service Information Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL 512 E Noble Ave Williston , FL 32696 (352)-528-3481 Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Ann Cowart entered Heaven May 3, 2019 with a song in her heart. Our Lord and Savior needed a soloist for the choir this past Sunday.

Phyllis was born in Findlay, Ohio April 14, 1935 to George and Sylvia Mowrey Thomas. She graduated from Liberty-Benton High School. She and her husband, Jack, put roots down in Levy County 42 years ago coming from Fort Lauderdale. They have been partners in their business Jac-Pac for 41 years. Jack sold and Phyllis collected and paid the bills. They were a dynamic duo in every way.

Phyllis was a faithful member of the Bronson United Methodist Church serving many positions most recently as Chairman of the Board. Music was her passion and she was always making a joyful noise unto the Lord! Whether singing in the choir or playing the piano, she was happy to add to the praises. This included occasionally playing the piano at the Ellzey Methodist Church as well.

She worked tirelessly for her Lord through the Anzonetta Epperson Circle. This group of women were missionary minded and always had projects to maintain and improve the church building and grounds. She dearly loved the annual Christmas Bazaar and Bean Soup luncheon. Poinsettias at Christmas and lilies at Easter were other projects she loved as well as food baskets for the needy during the holidays. In Corinthians, Paul wrote, "God loves a cheerful giver." Phyllis was a cheerful giver in every way and expected the same out of others!

Fundraising for worthy causes was her personal undertaking. Through the years at Bronson High School, she led and participated in raising money for band uniforms, new auditorium seats and curtains, team jackets, scholarships and much more.

This began by having her young son "Tiger", as she fondly called him, sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the ladies at the beauty shop and down the halls of the courthouse. If there was a need, she found a way including baked potato/sub sandwich lunches, raffles and whatever it took to get the job done.

Generosity and hospitality were natural for Phyllis as she always opened her home, housing visiting preachers, friends and family. Over the years, she fed many ball teams from Little League to college basketball.

She loved hosting a Christmas Eve party each year. Decorating her home for each holiday was a joy for her. She loved playing bunco and other card games with friends.

Phyllis and Jack were a part of the lunch bunch group who met after church and on Wednesday nights to fellowship. They traveled extensively with their friends Karl and Helen Stairs, whom they met in Alaska 32 years ago. The couples have been Renaissance Partners at the Alhambra Dinner Theater in Jacksonville for over 25 years.

A true young at heart, Phyllis was always up for worship, travel, fellowship and fun. In recent years, Phyllis became the president of the Grace Mae Cowart Fan Club, filling theatres with family and friends anytime her granddaughter performed on stage.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Bud Ridge; a son, Tommy Ridge; sisters, Loretta Way, Ermajean Romick and Edrie Ellen Thomas.

Phyllis is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, Jack Cowart; her son Christopher (Ashley) Cowart, the apple of her eye; her granddaughter, Grace Mae, Justin and Lucas Giffen; sister (Charlie) Ballard; and many special nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.

Visitation will be at Knauff Funeral Home in Williston, Thursday, May 9, 5-7 p.m. Service will be at the First Baptist Church in Bronson on Friday, May 10 at 11 a.m., with burial at the Rosemary Cemetery. A luncheon for family and close friends will follow at the Bronson Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

She loved flowers those are appreciated but if you prefer, a scholarship will be set up in her memory through the Levy County Schools Foundation. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 1386, Bronson, FL 32621 or the gift of Bibles through the Gideons –Suwannee South Camp P.O. Box 405, Chiefland, FL 32644.

